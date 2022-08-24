Update from FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) was 3.98 for the day, down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9601866 shares were traded. FCEL reached its highest trading level at $4.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Sell to Hold on December 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares for $9.24 per share. The transaction valued at 55,440 led to the insider holds 22,761 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $11.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2509.

Shares Statistics:

FCEL traded an average of 15.13M shares per day over the past three months and 15.12M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 3.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 61.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.92% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.58M, up 86.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187M and the low estimate is $104.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.