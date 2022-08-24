Update from Nikola Corporation (NKLA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) was 5.80 for the day, up 5.65% from the previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12450233 shares were traded. NKLA reached its highest trading level at $6.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NKLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

On February 25, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Koziner Pablo M. sold 50,579 shares for $9.89 per share. The transaction valued at 500,327 led to the insider holds 451,049 shares of the business.

Koziner Pablo M. sold 10,054 shares of NKLA for $93,211 on Dec 06. The President, Energy & Commercial now owns 501,628 shares after completing the transaction at $9.27 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Milton Trevor R., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,581,623 shares for $10.18 each. As a result, the insider received 16,100,922 and left with 48,361,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 138.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

NKLA traded an average of 10.84M shares per day over the past three months and 11.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 425.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.05M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.49, compared to 83.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.70% and a Short% of Float of 27.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.61 and $-1.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $547.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 447.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.