Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) closed the day trading at 32.26 up 1.86% from the previous closing price of $31.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1482375 shares were traded. VNOM reached its highest trading level at $33.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VNOM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1283.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 50,000 shares for $35.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,769,360 led to the insider holds 940,493 shares of the business.

BX Guidon Topco LLC sold 50,000 shares of VNOM for $1,769,360 on Jun 08. The 10% Owner now owns 940,493 shares after completing the transaction at $35.39 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $35.32 each. As a result, the insider received 2,825,528 and left with 990,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNOM is 2.06, which has changed by 78.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $35.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VNOM traded about 640.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VNOM traded about 797.34k shares per day. A total of 76.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.88M. Insiders hold about 15.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 881.24k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

VNOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.24, up from 0.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.97.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $225.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $272M to a low estimate of $202.08M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $128M, an estimated increase of 76.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.61M, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $76.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $967M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $865.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.92M, up 71.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $820.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $713.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.