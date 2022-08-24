What shareholders can do to beat the market with Macy’s Inc. (M) stock

In the latest session, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) closed at 19.31 up 3.76% from its previous closing price of $18.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29290821 shares were traded. M reached its highest trading level at $20.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Macy’s Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

On February 24, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Spring Antony sold 19,678 shares for $17.36 per share. The transaction valued at 341,693 led to the insider holds 110,575 shares of the business.

Kirgan Danielle L. sold 117,752 shares of M for $2,044,504 on Jul 11. The EVP, Chief Transformation Off now owns 198,033 shares after completing the transaction at $17.36 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Garcia C Elisa D, who serves as the EVP, CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 15,920 shares for $17.36 each. As a result, the insider received 276,436 and left with 85,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $37.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, M has traded an average of 13.22M shares per day and 14.24M over the past ten days. A total of 283.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.92M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 34.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 13.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for M is 0.63, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.80% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.62. EPS for the following year is $4.44, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.46B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.34B and the low estimate is $21.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.