What shareholders can do to beat the market with Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) stock

In the latest session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at 7.72 up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $7.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015811 shares were traded. MRSN reached its highest trading level at $7.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On March 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on March 31, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,341 led to the insider holds 4,371 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. bought 14,760 shares of MRSN for $47,182 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 8,663,673 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On May 31, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,759 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,776 and bolstered with 8,648,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 118.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRSN is 2.00, which has changed by -34.69% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $14.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRSN has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 95.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.31M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 5.93M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.52, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.96 and $-2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 19,830.20% from the average estimate.