What shareholders can do to beat the market with U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) stock

In the latest session, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) closed at 3.73 down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2031804 shares were traded. USEG reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6438.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of U.S. Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2012, Global Hunter Securities Downgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Keys Randall D bought 5,000 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 16,250 led to the insider holds 35,000 shares of the business.

Keys Randall D bought 5,000 shares of USEG for $18,918 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Slack Stephen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,420 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USEG is 0.98, which has changed by -3.12% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USEG has reached a high of $13.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9510.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USEG has traded an average of 208.47K shares per day and 305.14k over the past ten days. A total of 24.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.90M. Insiders hold about 24.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for USEG as of Jul 28, 2022 were 121.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 196.31k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for USEG is 0.09, from 0.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.