Which analyst expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s stock clocked out at 14.41, down 0.00% from its previous closing price of $14.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11361820 shares were traded. HPE reached its highest trading level at $14.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On June 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $16.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Black Thomas E Jr sold 28,347 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 432,578 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MAY ALAN RICHARD sold 94,705 shares of HPE for $1,428,095 on Jun 03. The EVP, Chief People Officer now owns 310,500 shares after completing the transaction at $15.08 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Hotard Justin, who serves as the EVP, GM, HPC and AI of the company, sold 6,359 shares for $16.99 each. As a result, the insider received 108,039 and left with 13,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hewlett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPE has reached a high of $17.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPE traded 10.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.29B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HPE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 30.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, HPE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for HPE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.78B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.63B and the low estimate is $27.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.