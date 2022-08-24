Which analyst expects Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 41.47, down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $41.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1278408 shares were traded. PRVA reached its highest trading level at $42.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On April 28, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Morris Matthew Shawn sold 44,183 shares for $34.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,544,318 led to the insider holds 121,739 shares of the business.

Morris Matthew Shawn sold 91,825 shares of PRVA for $3,324,011 on Aug 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 121,739 shares after completing the transaction at $36.20 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Mountcastle David, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 30,594 shares for $37.66 each. As a result, the insider received 1,152,170 and left with 152,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.62B and an Enterprise Value of 4.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -96.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRVA traded 917.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.85M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.36% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 2.47M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.