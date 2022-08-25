A correction may be in store for Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares?

In the latest session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at 1.05 up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6110073 shares were traded. ARDX reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9860.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ardelyx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $7 previously.

On December 01, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Rodriguez Susan sold 3,420 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 3,364 led to the insider holds 286,173 shares of the business.

Blanks Robert sold 1,458 shares of ARDX for $1,434 on Aug 22. The now owns 317,669 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Rosenbaum David P., who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 497 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider received 489 and left with 89,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8800.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARDX has traded an average of 2.53M shares per day and 3.33M over the past ten days. A total of 145.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.55M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 12.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1M, up 86.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $159.03M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 356.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.