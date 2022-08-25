A correction may be in store for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares?

In the latest session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) closed at 23.58 down -8.21% from its previous closing price of $25.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4135493 shares were traded. SBLK reached its highest trading level at $24.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Pareto Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SBLK is 0.94, which has changed by 5.41% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SBLK has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBLK has traded an average of 2.73M shares per day and 3.22M over the past ten days. A total of 102.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.36M. Insiders hold about 19.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SBLK as of Aug 14, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 3.87M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBLK is 6.60, from 6.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 27.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 25.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 41.80% for SBLK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.88 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.89 and $6.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.55. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $331.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $365.5M to a low estimate of $290.01M. As of the current estimate, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $304.25M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.72M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $866M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.