A glimpse at Amcor plc’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) closed at 12.67 up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $12.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9400712 shares were traded. AMCR reached its highest trading level at $12.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amcor plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 192.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Zacka Michael J sold 33,500 shares for $13.16 per share. The transaction valued at 440,826 led to the insider holds 172,270 shares of the business.

Zacka Michael J sold 846,507 shares of AMCR for $10,713,393 on May 09. The PRESIDENT, AMCOR FLEX EUROPE now owns 112,348 shares after completing the transaction at $12.66 per share. On May 06, another insider, Wilson Ian, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 54,060 shares for $12.64 each. As a result, the insider received 683,589 and left with 150,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMCR has traded an average of 9.76M shares per day and 9.34M over the past ten days. A total of 1.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.50B. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 39.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.00, compared to 48.6M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMCR is 0.48, from 0.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Amcor plc’s year-ago sales were $3.45B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.38B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.86B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.36B and the low estimate is $13.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.