A glimpse at GreenBox POS’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) closed at 1.17 down 0.00% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1208208 shares were traded. GBOX reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GreenBox POS’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Wei Min bought 3,473 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 3,574 led to the insider holds 13,973 shares of the business.

Wei Min bought 10,000 shares of GBOX for $13,450 on Jun 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 10,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.34 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Wei Min, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 500 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 840 and bolstered with 500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBOX is 4.45, which has changed by -86.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBOX has reached a high of $10.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1641.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GBOX has traded an average of 2.67M shares per day and 13.92M over the past ten days. A total of 42.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.67M. Insiders hold about 91.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GBOX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 881.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 747.03k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.99 and $-0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.99. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.15 and $-0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.37M to a low estimate of $4.94M. As of the current estimate, GreenBox POS’s year-ago sales were $6.38M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.72M, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of $-11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.3M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.5M and the low estimate is $49.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.