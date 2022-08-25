A glimpse at NextEra Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) closed at 88.71 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $87.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5666423 shares were traded. NEE reached its highest trading level at $88.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when KETCHUM JOHN W bought 12,909 shares for $78.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,162 led to the insider holds 132,894 shares of the business.

Silagy Eric E bought 13,128 shares of NEE for $1,003,636 on Jun 02. The Chairman, Pres & CEO of Sub now owns 233,684 shares after completing the transaction at $76.45 per share. On May 03, another insider, HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $70.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 701,950 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEE now has a Market Capitalization of 172.86B and an Enterprise Value of 233.58B. As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.84.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEE is 0.48, which has changed by 5.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $93.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEE has traded an average of 8.51M shares per day and 5.28M over the past ten days. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 23.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 20.64M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEE is 1.70, from 1.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 123.30% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.14B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.52B, an increase of 29.30% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.15B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.07B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.15B and the low estimate is $21.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.