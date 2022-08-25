A glimpse at Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at 1.19, up 6.25% from its previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1875041 shares were traded. SMFR reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMFR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Ro Isaac sold 20,245 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 40,217 led to the insider holds 244,041 shares of the business.

White Karen Ann sold 2,069 shares of SMFR for $3,041 on Jul 26. The Chief People Officer now owns 11,940 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Clark Daniel Emmett, who serves as the Secretary and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,280 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,882 and left with 312,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has reached a high of $10.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6121, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1339.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMFR traded 2.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.01M. Insiders hold about 46.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 15.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 12.4M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $71.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.5M to a low estimate of $57.5M. As of the current estimate, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $42.68M, an estimated increase of 67.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.35M, an increase of 51.10% less than the figure of $67.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $257.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.19M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $431M and the low estimate is $284.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.