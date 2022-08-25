A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

After closing at $20.57 in the most recent trading day, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed at 21.04, up 2.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7858870 shares were traded. PINS reached its highest trading level at $21.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PINS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on August 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $35 from $22 previously.

On June 02, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Gavini Naveen sold 4,756 shares for $23.34 per share. The transaction valued at 110,984 led to the insider holds 496,897 shares of the business.

Ready William J bought 222,551 shares of PINS for $5,000,009 on Aug 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 222,551 shares after completing the transaction at $22.47 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Sharp Evan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 55,241 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,480,542 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PINS is 1.22, which has changed by -63.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 662.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 579.42M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 39.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 48.16M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $666.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $712M to a low estimate of $545.26M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $613.21M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.