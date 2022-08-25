An average trading volume for Morgan Stanley (MS) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $88.30 in the most recent trading day, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed at 88.60, up 0.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5256153 shares were traded. MS reached its highest trading level at $89.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when MORGAN STANLEY bought 8,598 shares for $8.41 per share. The transaction valued at 72,330 led to the insider holds 8,598 shares of the business.

LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 25,000 shares of MS for $1,982,425 on May 12. The Director now owns 179,449 shares after completing the transaction at $79.30 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who serves as the Co-President/Head of WM of the company, sold 17,162 shares for $105.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,813,998 and left with 179,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MS is 1.40, which has changed by -14.68% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $109.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 19.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 16.58M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 3.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $41.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22T, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27T and the low estimate is $1.1T. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.