An investigation into GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s technical aspects

The price of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) closed at 3.47 in the last session, down -11.48% from day before closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1871371 shares were traded. GRNA reached its highest trading level at $3.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 11,999,998 led to the insider holds 15,919,155 shares of the business.

Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares of GRNA for $25,500,000 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 22,348,123 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Walker Matthew Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,377,551 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000,000 and bolstered with 22,220,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1483.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9195, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3573.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRNA traded on average about 506.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 683.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.