An investigation into Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s technical aspects

After closing at $0.24 in the most recent trading day, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) closed at 0.24, down -2.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6174591 shares were traded. JAGX reached its highest trading level at $0.2498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2230.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JAGX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 11, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Lizak Carol R. bought 7,968 shares for $2.51 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 7,968 shares of the business.

CONTE LISA A bought 7,968 shares of JAGX for $20,000 on Sep 13. The CEO and President now owns 8,003 shares after completing the transaction at $2.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2933, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6535.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.00% stake in the company. Shares short for JAGX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.94. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Jaguar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385k, an estimated increase of 705.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 52.10% less than the figure of $705.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 467.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.