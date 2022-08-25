An investigation into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s technical aspects

After closing at $5.93 in the most recent trading day, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at 6.15, up 3.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4129018 shares were traded. SPCE reached its highest trading level at $6.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On June 21, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 300,300,000 led to the insider holds 30,745,494 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 491.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $28.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.92M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.18, compared to 51.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.75% and a Short% of Float of 22.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.38, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.14 and $-1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.48. EPS for the following year is $-1.18, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.71 and $-1.54.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.5M and the low estimate is $22.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,275.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.