An overall feel about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) closed at 12.12 down -3.35% from its previous closing price of $12.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7834811 shares were traded. AEO reached its highest trading level at $12.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $13 from $25 previously.

On July 26, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when Sable David M. bought 432 shares for $12.06 per share. The transaction valued at 5,207 led to the insider holds 32,859 shares of the business.

Sable David M. bought 500 shares of AEO for $5,948 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 28,920 shares after completing the transaction at $11.89 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Spiegel Noel Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,000 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEO has reached a high of $34.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEO has traded an average of 7.00M shares per day and 6.32M over the past ten days. A total of 168.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.79M. Shares short for AEO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 33.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.54% and a Short% of Float of 29.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEO is 0.72, from 0.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 33.90% for AEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.01B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.