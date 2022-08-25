An overall feel about Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.25, down -1.57% from its previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119567 shares were traded. CLVS reached its highest trading level at $1.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on April 27, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Gross Paul Edward sold 4,807 shares for $1.46 per share. The transaction valued at 7,024 led to the insider holds 87,601 shares of the business.

IVERS-READ GILLIAN C sold 3,802 shares of CLVS for $5,555 on Aug 02. The now owns 283,565 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Rolfe Lindsey, who serves as the of the company, sold 4,330 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider received 6,326 and left with 104,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLVS is 0.38, which has changed by -72.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLVS has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0213.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLVS traded 12.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 28.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 42.55M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.43% and a Short% of Float of 19.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $-0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.4, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.68 and $-1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.77. EPS for the following year is $-1.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.83 and $-1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.76M, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.76M and the low estimate is $137.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.