An overall feel about Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Velo3D Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.47, up 6.94% from its previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125218 shares were traded. VLD reached its highest trading level at $4.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

On March 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On October 26, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 26, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLD now has a Market Capitalization of 728.76M and an Enterprise Value of 604.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLD has reached a high of $13.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7375.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLD traded 2.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.38M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 2.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 12.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $24.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.05M to a low estimate of $18.7M. As of the current estimate, Velo3D Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.71M, an estimated increase of 178.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.62M, an increase of 203.70% over than the figure of $178.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.68M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.44M, up 219.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.45M and the low estimate is $137.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.