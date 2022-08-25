Analysis of BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE): Selected Notes

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) closed the day trading at 0.30 up 2.68% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4177206 shares were traded. NILE reached its highest trading level at $0.3125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2922.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NILE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when AULT MILTON C III bought 435,694 shares for $0.31 per share. The transaction valued at 134,455 led to the insider holds 40,063,329 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 10,000 shares of NILE for $3,000 on Aug 23. The Executive Chairman now owns 276,292 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,848 and bolstered with 1,730,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NILE is 4.63, which has changed by -87.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7850.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NILE traded about 11.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NILE traded about 7.45M shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NILE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 18.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 20.08M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 131.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155M and the low estimate is $137.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.