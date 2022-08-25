Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING): Selected Notes

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) closed the day trading at 9.03 up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4936833 shares were traded. ING reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ING, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ING traded about 4.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ING traded about 4.13M shares per day. A total of 3.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 4.1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ING’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.