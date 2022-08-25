Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) was 0.58 for the day, up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0118 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3576899 shares were traded. UBX reached its highest trading level at $0.5964 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5510.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 10,446 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 6,999 led to the insider holds 996,916 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 4,398 shares of UBX for $2,595 on Jun 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 672,136 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,149 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 7,168 and left with 1,007,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7099, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1322.

Shares Statistics:

UBX traded an average of 3.30M shares per day over the past three months and 18.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.78M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 393.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.