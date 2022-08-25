Are My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, My Size Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.25, up 3.47% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0084 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1190637 shares were traded. MYSZ reached its highest trading level at $0.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYSZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Zigdon Shoshana Yael sold 85,000 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 89,350 led to the insider holds 2,305,000 shares of the business.

Zigdon Shoshana Yael sold 20,000 shares of MYSZ for $23,000 on Nov 09. The 10% Owner now owns 2,390,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Zigdon Shoshana Yael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 90,000 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 102,100 and left with 2,410,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYSZ has reached a high of $2.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2353, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3871.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYSZ traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.31M. Insiders hold about 18.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.76% stake in the company. Shares short for MYSZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 39.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYSZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131k, up 1,426.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.