As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) offers stability

The closing price of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) was 4.73 for the day, up 8.74% from the previous closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053912 shares were traded. DNMR reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On January 06, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Pratt Stuart W sold 100,000 shares for $4.77 per share. The transaction valued at 477,200 led to the insider holds 1,419,238 shares of the business.

Pratt Stuart W sold 75,327 shares of DNMR for $395,693 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 1,519,238 shares after completing the transaction at $5.25 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Tuten Scott, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.06 each. As a result, the insider received 50,567 and left with 464,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has reached a high of $21.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2769.

Shares Statistics:

DNMR traded an average of 1.75M shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.15M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DNMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.24M with a Short Ratio of 10.83, compared to 21.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.02% and a Short% of Float of 22.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.75 and $-1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.93. EPS for the following year is $-0.84, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.7 and $-1.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.31M to a low estimate of $13.4M. As of the current estimate, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.47M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.25M, an increase of 96.30% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75M, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.1M and the low estimate is $143M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.