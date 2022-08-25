As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Invitae Corporation (NVTA) offers stability

The closing price of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) was 3.69 for the day, up 8.21% from the previous closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18496420 shares were traded. NVTA reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2701.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Brida Thomas sold 7,048 shares for $4.55 per share. The transaction valued at 32,071 led to the insider holds 386,267 shares of the business.

Nussbaum Robert L sold 7,048 shares of NVTA for $32,071 on Aug 16. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 396,532 shares after completing the transaction at $4.55 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, WERNER ROBERT F., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,252 shares for $4.55 each. As a result, the insider received 14,798 and left with 198,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $32.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9182, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4480.

Shares Statistics:

NVTA traded an average of 18.81M shares per day over the past three months and 43.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 50.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 50.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.99% and a Short% of Float of 25.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.7 and a low estimate of $-0.83, while EPS last year was $-0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.65, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.45 and $-3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.79. EPS for the following year is $-1.94, with 9 analysts recommending between $-1.03 and $-2.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $460.45M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.57M and the low estimate is $441.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.