As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PG&E Corporation (PCG) offers stability

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) closed the day trading at 12.00 up 2.39% from the previous closing price of $11.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7416810 shares were traded. PCG reached its highest trading level at $12.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares for $12.04 per share. The transaction valued at 722,400,000 led to the insider holds 377,743,590 shares of the business.

PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PCG for $483,600,000 on Jan 31. The 10% Owner now owns 437,743,590 shares after completing the transaction at $12.09 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Harris Arno Lockheart, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,475 shares for $11.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,089 and bolstered with 8,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 155.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 27.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCG traded about 13.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCG traded about 8.89M shares per day. A total of 1.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.71B. Insiders hold about 15.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 81.63M with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 83.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 1983 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.44B to a low estimate of $5.99B. As of the current estimate, PG&E Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.97B, an increase of 13.90% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.64B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.46B and the low estimate is $20.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.