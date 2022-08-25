Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) was 0.57 for the day, up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048587 shares were traded. ASXC reached its highest trading level at $0.5886 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,804 led to the insider holds 13,846 shares of the business.

Kwo Elizabeth bought 18,000 shares of ASXC for $9,558 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 72,201 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Milne David Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 139,041 and bolstered with 619,884 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASXC is 1.67, which has changed by -73.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $2.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7368.

Shares Statistics:

ASXC traded an average of 2.46M shares per day over the past three months and 1.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 10.41M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $-0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25M to a low estimate of $1.25M. As of the current estimate, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44M, an increase of 237.30% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.23M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.26M and the low estimate is $21.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.