Considering AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $4.07 in the most recent trading day, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) closed at 4.30, up 5.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056512 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AERC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.70 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 99.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AERC has reached a high of $117.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.6871, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2938.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.31M. Insiders hold about 62.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AERC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 979.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 14.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.77. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AERC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617k, up 645.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 552.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.