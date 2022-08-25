Considering Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $10.53 in the most recent trading day, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) closed at 10.49, down -0.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3935315 shares were traded. GOGL reached its highest trading level at $10.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGL has reached a high of $16.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.77M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 3.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GOGL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.32%. The current Payout Ratio is 79.60% for GOGL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.35 and a low estimate of $5.85, while EPS last year was $3.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.65, with high estimates of $6.65 and low estimates of $6.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.03 and $24.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.56. EPS for the following year is $18.65, with 3 analysts recommending between $21.27 and $17.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.31B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.54B and the low estimate is $8.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.