Considering GSK plc (GSK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $33.73 in the most recent trading day, GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) closed at 33.53, down -0.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5798325 shares were traded. GSK reached its highest trading level at $33.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSK is 0.53, which has changed by -19.69% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of Jul 28, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 6.69M on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GSK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 1.85 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.25. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 21, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1226:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.91B, down -29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.19B and the low estimate is $32.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.