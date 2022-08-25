Considering REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) closed at 1.38 in the last session, up 13.11% from day before closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1570192 shares were traded. REE reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On January 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

On September 14, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $5.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on September 14, 2021, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Thomas Hans bought 60,963 shares for $5.66 per share. The transaction valued at 345,051 led to the insider holds 6,653,250 shares of the business.

Weisburd David bought 123,908 shares of REE for $739,731 on Sep 01. The Member of Sponsor now owns 123,908 shares after completing the transaction at $5.97 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Thomas Hans, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 161,037 shares for $5.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 935,625 and bolstered with 6,592,287 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $9.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6163.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REE traded on average about 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.56M. Insiders hold about 20.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.60% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6k, up 66,066.71% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216M and the low estimate is $40.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,839.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.