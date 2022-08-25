Considering Wayfair Inc. (W) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at 55.18 in the last session, up 2.09% from day before closing price of $54.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2571519 shares were traded. W reached its highest trading level at $57.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at W’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Schaferkordt Anke sold 137 shares for $56.86 per share. The transaction valued at 7,790 led to the insider holds 2,765 shares of the business.

Netzer Thomas sold 2,170 shares of W for $122,491 on Aug 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 51,125 shares after completing the transaction at $56.45 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Oblak Steve, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,283 shares for $53.98 each. As a result, the insider received 69,259 and left with 158,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $300.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, W traded on average about 3.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.94M. Shares short for W as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 22.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.50% and a Short% of Float of 48.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.64 and a low estimate of $-2.11, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.63, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.24 and $-8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.76. EPS for the following year is $-3.7, with 30 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $-7.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.