FGI (FGI Industries Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) closed at 2.96 in the last session, down -11.11% from day before closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3115094 shares were traded. FGI reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGI has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7723.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FGI traded on average about 44.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 426.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.50M. Insiders hold about 73.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 60.14k with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 56.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $182M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $181.94M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.69M and the low estimate is $186M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.