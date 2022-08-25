Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) closed the day trading at 1.89 up 12.50% from the previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17782584 shares were traded. GSAT reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6750.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GSAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 262.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSAT is 0.44, which has changed by 40.00% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $2.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2764.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GSAT traded about 4.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GSAT traded about 5.97M shares per day. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 683.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 51.98M with a Short Ratio of 12.58, compared to 50.67M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.05 and $-0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $32.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.83M to a low estimate of $32.83M. As of the current estimate, Globalstar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.39M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.4M, a decrease of -6.00% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.3M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.55M and the low estimate is $130.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.