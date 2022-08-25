Highlights from Quarterly Report for Rocket Lab, Inc. (RKLB)

Rocket Lab, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RKLB) last quarterly report revealed not just record revenue but also growth possibilities for the company’s satellite sector. Furthermore, Deutsche Bank and Stifel also gave RKLB shares good ratings.

Rocket Lab’s sales increased 392% year on year and 39% compared to the first quarter of 2022 in the most recent quarter, reaching $55.5 million. Simultaneously, the business anticipates further growth to $60-63 million in the current third quarter.

RKLB continues to strive for profitability by 2025. The corporation will most likely achieve this aim through satellite production rather than through its launch operator and launch vehicle businesses.

Rocket Lab is frequently in the headlines as a result of the launch of launch vehicles sent into orbit by third-party satellites. However, it is more economical to launch satellites in big batches on a hefty rocket or to utilize a tiny, totally reusable, and as inexpensive as a possible rocket to run. Rocket Lab, Inc. (RKLB) is developing this one-of-a-kind rocket, but it is a long-term effort.

The company now has another prospective business – satellite assembly. Unlike launches, it is currently profitable and has the potential to grow as demand for satellites rises. Furthermore, in the second quarter of 2022, the space systems sector, which includes satellite assembly, accounted for around 66% of Rocket Lab’s entire revenue.

As a result, the corporation obtains cash for the construction of a new rocket while simultaneously gaining a stake in a prospective market.

Deutsche Bank analysts maintain a $15 price objective on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus established a similar target price.

RKLB stock fell -11.13% in the previous week but gained 30.49% in the previous month. During the previous quarter, this company’s stock increased by 22.43%. The stock has been down -38.01% in the previous six months, with a year-to-date loss of -53.76%. This stock’s year-to-date (YTD) price performance is present -56.43% at the time of writing.