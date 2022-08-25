How is Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AWH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) closed at 0.53 in the last session, down -3.97% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0219 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2678348 shares were traded. AWH reached its highest trading level at $0.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5294.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AWH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On January 29, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 29, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Palmieri Valerie Barber bought 43,994 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 24,918 led to the insider holds 267,088 shares of the business.

Sandford Nicole bought 98,000 shares of AWH for $74,892 on May 16. The President and CEO now owns 136,160 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AWH is 2.79, which has changed by -85.28% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AWH has reached a high of $3.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8132, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1302.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AWH traded on average about 717.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AWH as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 2.59M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.67M, an estimated increase of 50.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3M, an increase of 62.10% over than the figure of $50.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81M, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.7M and the low estimate is $20.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 120.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.