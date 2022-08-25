How is Regions Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: RF) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $22.05 in the most recent trading day, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) closed at 22.12, up 0.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4811388 shares were traded. RF reached its highest trading level at $22.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $25 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Duggirala Amala sold 25,000 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 612,505 led to the insider holds 33,327 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RF is 1.31, which has changed by 7.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $25.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 934.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Jul 28, 2022 were 16.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 18.94M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.62, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.46B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.