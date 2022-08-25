HYZN (Hyzon Motors Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.20, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2086330 shares were traded. HYZN reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HYZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Knight Craig Matthew bought 166,000 shares for $8.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,365,151 led to the insider holds 343,200 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 98.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has reached a high of $11.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9462.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HYZN traded 2.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HYZN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.00, compared to 16.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 22.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.38. EPS for the following year is $-0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.05M, up 958.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $371.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $434.2M and the low estimate is $261M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 479.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.