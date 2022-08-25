I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV).

After closing at $2.34 in the most recent trading day, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) closed at 2.34, down 0.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021614 shares were traded. FXLV reached its highest trading level at $2.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FXLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 205,000 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 480,069 led to the insider holds 9,351,127 shares of the business.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 600,000 shares of FXLV for $1,473,720 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 9,266,659 shares after completing the transaction at $2.46 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $2.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,280,040 and bolstered with 9,019,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FXLV has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1784, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9600.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.79M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FXLV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $-0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $25.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.4M to a low estimate of $21M. As of the current estimate, F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.18M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.68M, a decrease of -58.50% less than the figure of $-5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FXLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.02M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339M and the low estimate is $121.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.