I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS).

After closing at $95.56 in the most recent trading day, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed at 95.03, down -0.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3963543 shares were traded. FIS reached its highest trading level at $95.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $101 from $132 previously.

On June 13, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $115 to $135.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $128.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on May 18, 2022, with a $128 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when HUGHES KEITH W sold 5,337 shares for $100.28 per share. The transaction valued at 535,205 led to the insider holds 24,194 shares of the business.

Williams Lenore D sold 2,500 shares of FIS for $250,000 on Aug 09. The CEVP, Chief People Officer now owns 21,334 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Boyd Martin, who serves as the President, Banking Solutions of the company, sold 14,910 shares for $97.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,461,031 and left with 20,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $130.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 608.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 6.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 30 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.44 and $7.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.26. EPS for the following year is $8.31, with 35 analysts recommending between $9.08 and $7.59.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $3.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.69B to a low estimate of $3.62B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.4B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.88B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.24B and the low estimate is $15.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.