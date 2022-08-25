I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

After closing at $63.72 in the most recent trading day, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) closed at 64.60, up 1.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5903818 shares were traded. MDLZ reached its highest trading level at $64.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDLZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.

On January 27, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Hargrove Robin S. sold 30,500 shares for $65.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,008,730 led to the insider holds 32,024 shares of the business.

Brusadelli Maurizio sold 26,500 shares of MDLZ for $1,724,885 on Feb 25. The EVP and President AMEA now owns 169,655 shares after completing the transaction at $65.09 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Gruber Vinzenz P., who serves as the EVP and President, Europe of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $63.30 each. As a result, the insider received 949,500 and left with 107,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mondelez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDLZ is 0.60, which has changed by 5.14% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDLZ has reached a high of $69.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MDLZ as of Jul 28, 2022 were 13.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 12M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MDLZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.54 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.01 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $7.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.74B to a low estimate of $6.58B. As of the current estimate, Mondelez International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.18B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.96B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.04B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.72B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.49B and the low estimate is $30.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.