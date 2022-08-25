I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA).

The price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed at 21.04 in the last session, down -1.17% from day before closing price of $21.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3738996 shares were traded. SIGA reached its highest trading level at $22.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIGA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Antal James sold 30,000 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 234,600 led to the insider holds 100,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIGA traded on average about 14.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 4.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.67M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.34M and the low estimate is $121.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.