I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO).

After closing at $26.76 in the most recent trading day, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) closed at 24.32, down -9.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18335959 shares were traded. ZTO reached its highest trading level at $24.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZTO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $35 from $27 previously.

On November 18, 2021, Macquarie Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.20.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $34.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 809.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 644.91M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 10.33M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $6.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.