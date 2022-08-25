ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) closed the day trading at 21.93 up 1.11% from the previous closing price of $21.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5319732 shares were traded. IBN reached its highest trading level at $21.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IBN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has reached a high of $22.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IBN traded about 7.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IBN traded about 8.15M shares per day. A total of 3.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.39B. Insiders hold about 62.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IBN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 24.33M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

IBN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.13, up from 2.00 a year ago. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IBN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 02, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.27B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.68B and the low estimate is $9.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.