In spite of COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:COMS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at 0.13, up 5.23% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0064 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2541202 shares were traded. COMS reached its highest trading level at $0.1383 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1217.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 5,920 led to the insider holds 572,267 shares of the business.

Davies Brent M bought 2,000 shares of COMS for $3,180 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 566,267 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, McIntire Dustin H., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,939 and bolstered with 1,483,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMS has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1553, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5252.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COMS traded 4.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.43M. Insiders hold about 31.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $118M and the low estimate is $118M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 619.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.