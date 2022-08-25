In spite of IonQ Inc.’s (NYSE:IONQ) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) closed at 6.58 up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $6.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4466219 shares were traded. IONQ reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IonQ Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.10 and its Current Ratio is at 30.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 22, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kim Jungsang bought 5,000 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 27,500 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

New Enterprise Associates 15, sold 498,614 shares of IONQ for $2,815,374 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 26,306,693 shares after completing the transaction at $5.65 per share. On May 27, another insider, New Enterprise Associates 15, , who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,497,733 shares for $5.93 each. As a result, the insider received 8,880,359 and left with 26,805,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 236.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $35.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IONQ has traded an average of 4.20M shares per day and 5.93M over the past ten days. A total of 197.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.52M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 16.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.62% and a Short% of Float of 17.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.27 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1M, up 406.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.41M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.