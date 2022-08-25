In spite of Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RIDE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s stock clocked out at 2.10, up 3.96% from its previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2407497 shares were traded. RIDE reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIDE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

On November 12, 2021, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Ritson-Parsons Jane sold 36,193 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 58,271 led to the insider holds 80,474 shares of the business.

NINIVAGGI DANIEL A bought 15,400 shares of RIDE for $37,350 on Mar 03. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.43 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 4,600 shares for $2.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,240 and bolstered with 4,600 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIDE has reached a high of $8.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0950, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8495.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIDE traded 5.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.64M. Insiders hold about 17.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RIDE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.15, compared to 48.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.61% and a Short% of Float of 22.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.41 and a low estimate of $-0.47, while EPS last year was $-0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.44, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.57 and $-2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.94. EPS for the following year is $-1.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-2.81.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101M and the low estimate is $60.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 425.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.